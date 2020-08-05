Kirkpatrick to defend seat against veteran in Southern Arizona's CD2 race

“As we face some of the hardest economic and social challenges in our country’s history, I am so grateful that Southern Arizonans trust me to continue the work we’ve started.”

She’ll face Martin, the executive director of Keepers for Liberty, who had 44% of the roughly 58,000 votes, as of Wednesday morning. He was about 6,000 votes ahead of small-business owner Noran Eric Ruden (33%) and 11,500 votes ahead of Joseph Morgan, a support technician for Pima Community College (24%). The Associated Press called the race early Wednesday.

Martin, who did not respond to an Arizona Daily Star email Wednesday morning, emerged victorious after finishing second in the Republican primary in 2018. His opponent, Lea Marquez Peterson, lost the general election to Kirkpatrick by roughly 28,000 votes, or about 9.5 percentage points.

During the lead-up to the election, Martin told the Star his most important issues were improving the economy by cutting regulations and permits through an economic plan he’s dubbed the “Liberate the Economy and American Paychecks Act.” He also emphasized securing the border and defending the Second Amendment.