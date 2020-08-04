Kirkpatrick wins, Martin takes early lead in Congressional District 2

Republican Brandon Martin took the early lead in the quest to challenge Democrat Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick in Arizona's historically competitive second congressional district.

Martin, a veteran and executive director of Keepers for Liberty, had 44% of the vote, as of 10:30 p.m., according to initial results released late Tuesday night. He was ahead of small-business owner Noran Eric Ruden (32%) and Joseph Morgan, a support technician for Pima Community College (24%).

Kirkpatrick, a four-term Democratic incumbent who returned to congress in 2016 after a failed Senate run, had 78% of the vote. She held a commanding 40,000-vote lead over attorney Peter Quilter. The Associated Press called the race around 8:30 p.m.

In her victory statement, Kirkpatrick said her campaign will focus on making the country's healthcare system more accessible and humane border policies, saying "American values are under attack."

“I am running because our American values are under attack — from healthcare to immigration and from climate change to financial security, Washington is putting massive corporations first instead of focusing on what matters to everyday families," she said.