The Kiwanis de Amigos club is making Christmas a little brighter for some schoolchildren.
The club later this month will host a group of students from Centennial Elementary School in the Flowing Wells district for its 20th annual holiday shopping spree.
In addition to giving each child a gift, the club gives the children $100 each to help them buy gifts for their families. The school has selected children to participate in this year’s gift-giving event.
On Saturday, Dec. 14, the children will get to shop at a local Walmart. Volunteers will help the students select gifts, which will be later gift wrapped by other volunteers during a party at the school’s cafeteria, complete with hot chocolate and cookies.
The children will leave not only with a gift for themselves, but with gifts to share with their families.
Each year the club works with different schools to provide holiday cheer for students. The club also works to support other local community and school programs. The Kiwanis de Amigos welcomes new members and guests to its meetings, held every Tuesday.
For more information about the club, go to www.kiwanisdeamigos.org or visit its Facebook page.