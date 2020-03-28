You are the owner of this article.
Known coronavirus cases in Arizona up by 100 since Friday
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. 

Arizona health officials have confirmed more than 100 new cases of coronavirus, which has spread to every county except Greenlee.

Officials also reported two more deaths, including one in Pima County, bringing deaths related to COVID-19 to 15 statewide.

Pima County’s known deaths stand at five with a total of 120 cases identified. That's an increase of 18 from Friday.

The most recent death was a man in hospice care between the age of 18 and 40, Pima health officials said in a news release.

Known cases statewide are now at 773, a triple-digit increase from Friday’s report of 665, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. The first know case of COVID-19 in Arizona was reported in late January.

There are now 454 cases in Maricopa; 57 in Navajo; 56 in Coconino; 41 in Pinal; 13 each in Yavapai and Apache; 5 in Mohave; 4 in Yuma; 3 in Cochise; 2 each in Santa Cruz, La Paz, and Graham; and one in Gila County.

The state health department says the risk to the community is "increasing with some areas of heightened risk."

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1​

Concerned about COVID-19?

