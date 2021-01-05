Known migrant deaths in Southern Arizona reached 227 last year

None of the deaths were linked to coronavirus infections, Hess said. Where cause of death could be determined, the most common cause was exposure to the elements, particularly hyperthermia, medical examiner records show.

Medical examiner records for 2020 show nearly half of the human remains were found less than three months after the person died. Others belonged to people who may have died years ago.

So far, about 70 sets of remains have been identified. Most belonged to migrants from Mexico, along with 11 from Guatemala, two from Honduras, and two from Colombia, according to medical examiner records.

In one incident from August, which the National Weather Service in Tucson said was the hottest month on record, a 35-year-old woman from Mexico crossed the border with a group near the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson. She couldn't keep up with the group and someone in the group called her family in Mexico to tell them she had fallen behind. Her family contacted humanitarian aid workers in Tucson, who then called the Pima County Sheriff's Department, according to a deputy's incident report.