lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

Kolb Road from Irvington Road to Valencia Road has reopened following a fatal collision Monday morning.

The crash was caused by a vehicle making a U-turn on Kolb without yielding to oncoming traffic, police say. A passenger in that car died on the scene and the driver was taken to the hospital.

The driver from the other vehicle involved in the crash was also taken to the hospital.

Everyone involved were adults. There is no more information at this time.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara