LA artist's social commentary exhibit, 'Look What You Created,' on display in Tucson

“It’s a bunch of these conversations happening at once because that’s how fast things are going in the city,” Martinez said during a recent interview. “A community aesthetic that is only available in certain areas now because it's like, you know, either the properties being sold or rented out to different types of higher bidders or people that are willing to pay a certain amount.”

His art seeks to capture moments in time to represent a disappearing cultural aesthetic, he said.

Similar issues have taken place in Tucson, where housing projects and commercial construction have displaced long-standing generations of ethnic communities.

“Thinking about the borderland,” said Mikolajczak, “we are in some of the conversations that he’s talking about, some of the challenges faced by individuals.”

Mikolajczak and a colleague came across Martinez’s work in 2016, noticing the piece “Protest Pee Chee,” an acrylic panel of Colin Kaepernick kneeling in protest, along with other athletes Billie Jean King, Peter Norman, Tommie Smith and John Carlos reimagined on a yellow Pee-Chee stationery folder. The piece is part of a police-brutality series called “Sidelined."