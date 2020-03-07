Labor of love: New mural captures natural beauty of north-side neighborhood, Rillito River

Connection to the desert

Sitting in her back yard one winter, Breems captured the mountain range in eight photographs, including Finger Rock, and sketched it to use as templates for the mosaic. She also sketched all the flowers and trees, using imprints of leaves in the templates.

Breems called on Melanie Campbell-Carter, a retired physician who is now a botanical artist, to sketch the animals and birds for templates. Campbell-Carter studied her subjects in library books and on the internet, showcasing a hawk in flight, a Gila woodpecker on the side of a saguaro and quail scurrying among other wildlife.

“The desert is alive so many months out of the year,” said Campbell-Carter, 60. “It nourishes us as we spend time outdoors and visit with each other and enjoy the flowers and take walks in the park or along the Rillito,” said the artist, whose work has been exhibited in galleries around the world.

“There is a real sense that we in the neighborhood are connected to each other and to the desert,” explained Campbell-Carter, describing the mural as a snapshot of all those intricate relationships. Her white, rescue poodle mix, Miss Ellie, and a neighbor’s corgis, Sparky and Maggie, are also featured in the mural.