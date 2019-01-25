Looking ahead

If Arizona doesn't sign off on a drought plan by Jan. 31:

• That day, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation would post a Federal Register notice seeking comment from the seven Colorado River Basin states and other parties on what it should do to protect Lakes Mead and Powell in the absence of a drought plan.

• Those parties would have 30 days to send their comments to the bureau.

• The bureau would likely advise the seven states' officials by May on what course it would take.

• Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman would announce a final decision in August.

Source: U.S. Bureau of Reclamation