Lag in vaccination among Arizona's racial, ethnic groups unlikely to change

The state didn’t have race and ethnicity data on 398,231 vaccinated people, or 13.6% of those vaccinated, as of Friday.

The way the health department categorizes other groups by race and ethnicity doesn’t align with how the U.S. Census Bureau categorizes the general population by race and ethnicity.

The misalignment is not caused by race alone, said Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor with the University of Arizona’s College of Public Health. “It’s not race, per se, but rather the conditions and structural inequities that these groups face. Some of it may be, they may be more likely to live in an area where there’s a healthcare provider shortage. That kind of thing. So, it may be unrealistic to expect them to ever catch up fully.”

Gerald pointed out that this trend is also evident in colorectal cancer screenings too, which is a prevention measure, much like a vaccine is. It’s something that people who are sick can get to stay healthy.

Every year since 2000, white people 50 to 75 years old got this screening at a higher rate than any other racial or ethnic group.