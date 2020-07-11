Lags in reporting make Arizona's virus data unreliable for spotting certain trends, UA professor says

State data shows a recent week-to-week decrease in the numbers of coronavirus cases, tests and hospitalizations, but the figures are very likely incomplete.

“Don’t believe it,” said Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor with the University of Arizona’s Zuckerman College of Public Health, referring to the observed decreases in weekly coronavirus stats.

Throughout the pandemic, there have been data-reporting lags that have made it difficult to interpret coronavirus trends. They occur across all entities, like hospitals and laboratories, that report data to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

“For the last two weeks, the reporting lag has grown longer and it just makes it more difficult to understand what’s going on because the data aren’t available soon enough,” Gerald said. “So I don’t think we know where we are right now. Testing has gotten so bad again in Arizona.”

Gerald said he typically accounts for these lags by waiting five days before collecting data from the week before. By collecting weekly totals, he smooths out coronavirus trends that have natural day-to-day dips and rises. The Arizona Daily Star aggregates data in the same way for its weekly coronavirus graphs, typically waiting seven days to collect data.

It takes about four to seven days for ADHS to publish new positive cases, according to the ADHS website. Each week, some cases are backfilled after seven days. But in recent weeks, the number of backfilled cases has grown. This creates the illusion of fewer cases in recent weeks.