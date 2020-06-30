Land acquisition links Saguaro National Park to Sweetwater Preserve

The land deal also drew bipartisan praise from U.S. Sens. Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema and Reps. Raúl Grijalva and Ann Kirkpatrick, who said the move would bring ecological and economic benefits to the Tucson area.

This marked the fifth time overall — and the third time in the past four years — that the trust has partnered with the park service to expand Saguaro National Park.

Until now, Patrick said, all of the trust’s work at Saguaro has been in the Rincon Mountain District on Tucson’s east side, including the acquisition of old ranch property that now has the Arizona Trail running through it.

The trust also played a central role in the county’s original acquisition of almost 700 acres for Sweetwater Preserve in 2004. The deal led to questions and some criticism of the nonprofit, which cleared nearly $450,000 after expenses for its role in brokering the $11.73 million transaction.

Patrick said the money was donated to the trust by the original landowner of the Sweetwater site, and $100,000 of it was passed on to the county as a grant for improvements at the preserve, which now features roughly 15 miles of interconnected trails popular among hikers, horseback riders, mountain bikers and trail runners. The trust spent the rest of the donation on its conservation work nationwide, he said.