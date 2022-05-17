Land donation clears way for Gila River trail in Safford

The communities of Safford and Thatcher are slated to get their own, riverside version of the Loop around Tucson, thanks to a series of land donations organized by Graham County, the Gila Watershed Partnership and The Trust for Public Land.

The acquisitions will allow for the development of a 5-mile linear park and recreational path along the southern bank of the Gila River, as it passes along the northern edge of the rural towns about 130 miles northeast of Tucson.

Architectural renderings show a paved, multi-use path similar to Pima County’s Chuck Huckelberry Loop, as well as fully accessible dirt trails and pathways leading down to the water.

“The Gila River is such an important resource for this community, and to expand access to it through this new linear park and trail will bring economic, ecological, and recreational benefits to residents,” said Michael Patrick, senior project manager for The Trust for Public Land, a nationwide nonprofit based in San Francisco.

The proposed trail will cross about two miles of land owned by Graham County and the city of Safford. The remaining three miles of trail easements were donated by five private landowners along the river: River View Properties, Langley Properties, Gwen DeMott, Brian and Don Smith and the Phoenix-based mining company Freeport-McMoRan.

“Thank you to the landowners providing the trail easements for this project,” said Danny Smith, chairman of the Graham County Board of Supervisors. “This segment of trail offers a major extension of the existing trail system between Safford and Thatcher.”

The county will own and maintain the trail, which could be built within the next two years with the help of charitable donations and public grants. Smith said most of that construction funding is expected to come from outside the Gila River Valley.

Future plans call for an extension of the river path to the west and south, eventually connecting it with an existing trail network.

A conceptual master plan was developed for the linear park and trail system in 2020, after a series of community meetings to gather input on the idea.

The project’s accessibility will be key, according to Gila Watershed Partnership executive director Sarah Sayles.

“We’re excited to encourage the trail as a community-accessible project, as well as to promote eco-tourism for our region,” Sayles said.

The Safford-based nonprofit conservation group was launched in 1992 to protect and improve water quality and the condition of the ecosystem along the river through education and economic opportunity.

The Trust for Public Land was founded in 1972 to foster equitable access to the outdoors by working with communities to create parks and preserve public spaces.

The trust’s work in Arizona so far includes more than 60 projects totaling about 280,000 acres.

Contact reporter Henry Brean at hbrean@tucson.com or 573-4283. On Twitter: @RefriedBrean

