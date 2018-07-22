Drivers can expect possible delays along eastbound Interstate 10 at Wilmot Road as road crews continue construction on Monday night.
Crews will be closing the right lane each night starting 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following morning. The work is expected to last until July 27.
Vehicles over 12 feet wide will exit, cross Wilmot Road and re-enter using the I-10 on-ramp, a press release said.
The work is part of a $4 million project consisting of bridge rehabilitation and replacement at mileposts 267 to 269, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.