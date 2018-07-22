Road Construction - #78346 (copy)
Construction crews work at a Tucson intersection.

 Nick Smallwood / for the Arizona Daily Star

Drivers can expect possible delays along eastbound Interstate 10 at Wilmot Road as road crews continue construction on Monday night.

Crews will be closing the right lane each night starting 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following morning. The work is expected to last until July 27.

Vehicles over 12 feet wide will exit, cross Wilmot Road and re-enter using the I-10 on-ramp, a press release said.

The work is part of a $4 million project consisting of bridge rehabilitation and replacement at mileposts 267 to 269, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1