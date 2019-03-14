Interstate 10 has partially reopened after an early-morning crash Thursday closed the eastbound lanes southeast of Tucson, officials say.
The left lane of the eastbound interstate is now partially open from Houghton to Colossal Cave roads, the Arizona Department of Transportation said Thursday morning. The right lane remains closed as crews work on cleanup.
Apparently two big rigs overturned, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
No details about the wreck have been provided and there is no estimate on when the eastbound lanes will reopen.
I-10 eastbound from Houghton to Colossal Cave roads: One lane is now open. The right lane will remain blocked as crash cleanup continues. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/yZtp7RGX4A— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 14, 2019