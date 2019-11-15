An American flag nicknamed "Baby Betsy" flying over Ventana Canyon in the Santa Catalina Mountains will come down. The Utah group, Follow the Flag, has been flying the large, lighted flag in Ventana Canyon to commemorate the nine members of a Mormon community that were killed in Mexico last week. The group said they will retrieve the flag at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Large flag flying over Ventana Canyon to come down
