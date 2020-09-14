"Last ditch effort": UA, Pima County tell students to shelter in place to curb COVID-19

All students living on or near the University of Arizona campus should shelter in place for the next 14 days to help reduce community spread of the coronavirus, Pima County and UA officials urged Monday.

The recommendation comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise among UA students, who returned for the start of the semester last month. As of Friday, the university has administered nearly 25,000 tests and has recorded 1,148 positive cases among students, faculty and staff.

“This is a last ditch effort to ask you to follow the rules before we have to make some really drastic changes to how we’re dealing with this blatant disregard for public health measures,” said UA President Robert C. Robbins during a news conference Monday.

Since classes resumed last month, significant outbreaks of the virus have been identified at several off-campus student housing sites, including nearby high-rises, Greek houses and other student apartments.

Of the nearly 500 tests that were administered to students who live at high-rises located near North Euclid Avenue and East Speedway, 16% were positive. This is based on testing that was facilitated by the city of Tucson’s Ward 6 office and Pima County over the last couple of weeks.

Pima County data also shows outbreaks at a number of Greek housing sites, including Sigma Alpha Mu, Tau Kappa Epsilon, Sigma Kappa and Chi Omega. To date, 278 tests have been performed at these sites with a collective positivity rate of 21.6%.

“We have worked closely with the county, the city and the state to look at the numbers and what we have seen is accelerated transmission,” said Pima County Public Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen. “What that means is that we have parts of a geographic area around the university that are very concerning to us.”