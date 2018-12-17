Throughout the Old Pueblo trees are trimmed, stockings are hung and halls are decked, but it’s not too late to also spread seasonal cheer to those in need.
If you have last-minute shopping to finish — or groceries to buy — you can still pick up items that will make Christmas merry for disadvantaged children and seniors in the community.
New, unwrapped toys are still needed for the Miracle En El Barrio presented by NOVA Home Loans from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at St. John’s Church, 602 W. Ajo Way.
Now in its 16th year, the event typically serves more than 2,500 children annually; since inception, it has gifted more than 35,000 toys to local families.
“It is a great way to give back to those in need and a really heartwarming way to share the holiday spirit with kids who may not otherwise be getting a present,” said NOVA Home Loans education exchange manager Kathy Stern, who coordinates the event.
Between 30 and 50 NOVA employees volunteer at the party each year, following the lead of CEO John Volpe and News 4 Tucson-KVOA executive producer Steve Nuñez, who started the event because they wanted to give back.
“Working together on this event gives us a sense of community within our company as well as within the greater community of Tucson,” said Stern.
Community is also the focus of Intermountain Centers for Human Development, a nonprofit organization that provides a continuum of home-based and out-of-home support for emotionally and behaviorally challenged children, adults with a diagnosis of serious mental illness, and individuals with developmental disabilities.
Intermountain Centers, which recently acquired Community Partners Inc., serves about 18,000 clients annually statewide through various programs including group homes for adults and children, apartments with support for clients, and foster-care programs.
“We have almost a dozen residential facilities that serve 500 kids, and to give you an overview of our foster program, we served about 1,600 kids this past year through both regular foster care as well as therapeutic foster care,” said Paul O’Rourke, vice president for development and communications.
“About 80 percent of the population that we serve lives below the poverty level, so the need there is tremendous. The holidays can be a really difficult time for these kids and a little gift will make a huge difference,” O’Rourke said.
Small gifts — including groceries, paper goods and household items — can also make a huge difference for the residents of Miracle Square, a local nonprofit that houses 25 economically disadvantaged seniors and adults with disabilities.
Miracle Square provides private apartments with kitchenettes, a recreation room, a library and computer room, laundry facilities, a food pantry to supplement monthly food budgets, transportation and other services designed to allow residents to remain self-reliant.
“Our residents are just so determined to remain independent, and it is not easy for them,” said executive director Tom Cowdry. “Our oldest resident is 84 and a veteran, and our youngest is 55. Between age and disabilities and physical problems and mental issues, it can be tough to live on their own, but they watch out for each other and help take care of each other. The real magic of Miracle Square is the residents themselves and their determination to live alone. We do what we can to help them.”
Cowdry emphasized that donations of twin-sized bedding and blankets, paper products (paper towels, toilet paper, paper plates) and household items, and canned food containing meats and protein are a huge boost for the residents.
“Many of them used to be able to survive on their small monthly stipends with food stamps, but not anymore since the food stamps have really been cut down. It is just sad. Canned soups and beans with meat in them or prepackaged meals with meat products that you don’t have to refrigerate would be a great gift to Miracle Square residents,” Cowdry said.