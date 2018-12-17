If you go

What: 16th Annual Miracle En El Barrio

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday

Where: St. John’s Church, 602 W. Ajo Way

Cost: Free

Donations of new, unwrapped toys are still needed for this community Christmas party that provides toys for children in need in South Tucson. Everyone is welcome. Festivities include visits with Santa, music, entertainment, eegee’s, Chick-fil-a, Peter Piper Pizza and free toys for children.

Toys or monetary contributions can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday at the following NOVA Home Loan locations: Corporate Center, 6245 E. Broadway, Suite 400; Williams Centre, 5255 E. Williams Circle, Suite 6000; River Road branch, 1650 E. River Road, Suite 108; Sunrise Drive branch, 3430 E. Sunrise Dr., Suite 150; Northwest branch, 6893 N. Oracle Road, Suite 121. For more information, call 202-4851.

What: Toy and gift card drive for Intermountain Centers for Human Development

When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Christmas Eve

Where: Intermountain Centers for Human Development, 994 S. Harrison Road.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys and gift cards are needed for children (infants through age 18) involved with the foster care system. No time to buy a gift? You can make a cash donation at intermountaincenters.org or by calling 721-1887, ext. 1149. Intermountain Centers for Human Development is a Qualifying Charitable Organization, so contributions by Arizona residents may qualify for a dollar-for-dollar credit on 2018 state income tax (up to $400 for individuals and $800 for married couples filing jointly). Intermountain Centers is also a Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organization, so donors may also be eligible to claim the Arizona Foster Care Charitable Tax Credit for 2018 (up to $500 for single or head-of-households or $1,000 for married couples filing jointly). Use Form 352 and consult your tax advisor for more information.

What: Donations of household items and canned food

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays through Dec. 31

Where: Miracle Square, 2601 N. Oracle Road

Miracle Square needs donations of household items to help 25 low-income seniors to remain independent. The wish list includes bath towels; twin bed sheets, blankets and pillows; dishes; small dressers; along with paper towels, toilet paper, personal hygiene items, dish soap and cleaning supplies.

Donations of canned fruits and vegetables along with protein staples such as soup, tuna, Spam, peanut butter and other nonperishables are also needed to stock the food pantry. For more information, or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit www.miraclesquare.org or call 624-5860.