Last of 28 defendants in spice-trafficking ring sentenced in Tucson

Synthetic cannabinoids are “mind-altering chemicals that are either sprayed or dried, shredded plant material that can be smoked, or sold as liquid to be vaporized and inhaled in e-cigarettes and other devices,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “Synthetic cannabinoids are often labeled as ‘not for human consumption,’ and may claim they contain natural materials, however they are dangerous chemicals that bind to the same receptors in the brain as THC and may have unpredictable effects.”