Last of 28 defendants in spice-trafficking ring sentenced in Tucson

The last of 28 defendants accused of trafficking synthetic marijuana in several states was sentenced this week to probation in Tucson.
After a multiyear investigation that involved numerous federal and local law enforcement agencies, 28 defendants were charged in connection with a conspiracy to import precursor chemicals from China to manufacture synthetic marijuana, known as spice or synthetic cannabinoids.
The substance is commonly sold in small packages in smoke shops, gas stations and neighborhood stores, mimics THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
The conspiracy involved manufacturing spice in Long Beach, California, Tucson and Phoenix, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona. The drugs were sold at smoke shops in Tucson, South Tucson, Dallas/Fort Worth and other cities, federal prosecutors said.
Majdi Khaleq, a resident of Denver was sentenced Dec. 10 to four years of probation for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and controlled substance analogues.
He forfeited $164,944 in cash and $25,320 in money orders. Khaleq also must pay a personal money judgment of $75,837 to the United States.
In all, the 28 defendants forfeited six residences, one business, 12 vehicles and $532,158 in cash. They also were ordered to pay more than $1.3 million. Their sentences ranged from probation to a 42-month prison sentence for Jamil Qasem, a Tucson resident.
Synthetic cannabinoids are “mind-altering chemicals that are either sprayed or dried, shredded plant material that can be smoked, or sold as liquid to be vaporized and inhaled in e-cigarettes and other devices,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “Synthetic cannabinoids are often labeled as ‘not for human consumption,’ and may claim they contain natural materials, however they are dangerous chemicals that bind to the same receptors in the brain as THC and may have unpredictable effects.”
