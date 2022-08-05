 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Late weekend thunderstorms anticipated in Tucson area

  • Updated

As the week wraps up, Tucson is expected to continue to see thunderstorm activity.

On Saturday, there is a 40% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and a 50% of storms in the evening, the National Weather Service said. The high for the day is predicted to be 101 degrees and the low is 76 degrees. 

Storms will continue Sunday afternoon and into the late evening with a 50% chance of thunderstorms in Tucson, the NWS said. Tucson is also expected to have a high of 99 degrees and a low of 76 degrees.

As for the upcoming week, the NWS said Tucson will see a more active pattern of storms.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to bring the best chances at thunderstorms, the NWS says.

On Monday, there is a 50% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and the late evening, the NWS said. A high temperature of 98 degrees is predicted while 75 degrees will be the low.

People are also reading…

There's a 40% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and late evening is also expected in Tucson on Tuesday, the NWS said.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Is this one of the world's rarest sharks?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News