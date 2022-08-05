Late weekend thunderstorms anticipated in Tucson area

As the week wraps up, Tucson is expected to continue to see thunderstorm activity.

On Saturday, there is a 40% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and a 50% of storms in the evening, the National Weather Service said. The high for the day is predicted to be 101 degrees and the low is 76 degrees.

Storms will continue Sunday afternoon and into the late evening with a 50% chance of thunderstorms in Tucson, the NWS said. Tucson is also expected to have a high of 99 degrees and a low of 76 degrees.

As for the upcoming week, the NWS said Tucson will see a more active pattern of storms.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to bring the best chances at thunderstorms, the NWS says.

On Monday, there is a 50% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and the late evening, the NWS said. A high temperature of 98 degrees is predicted while 75 degrees will be the low.

There's a 40% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and late evening is also expected in Tucson on Tuesday, the NWS said.

Photos: 2022 Monsoon season around Tucson Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Watch Now: Monsoon sunset Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoons 2022 Monsoons 2022 Monsoons 2022 Monsoons 2022 Monsoons 2022 Monsoons 2022 Wash, flooding, 2022, Tucson Wash, flooding, 2022, Tucson Wash, flooding, 2022, Tucson Wash, flooding, 2022, Tucson Wash, flooding, 2022, Tucson Wash, flooding, 2022, Tucson Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Watch Now: The leading edge of flood waters fills the Tanque Verde Wash near Wentworth Road. Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon, Tucson, 2022 Watch Now: Time lapse shows Monsoon storm over Tucson Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon Monsoon, 2022 Sand bags Canyon del Oro Wash Monsoon, 2022 Monsoon, 2022 monsoon 2022 Monsoon, 2022 Monsoon, 2022 Monsoons 2022 Watch Now: Monsoon clouds over a Convair B-36J Peacemaker at Pima Air & Space Museum