Late weekend thunderstorms anticipated in Tucson area

Arizona Daily Star
As the week wraps up, Tucson is expected to continue to see thunderstorm activity.
On Saturday, there is a 40% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and a 50% of storms in the evening, the National Weather Service said. The high for the day is predicted to be 101 degrees and the low is 76 degrees.
Storms will continue Sunday afternoon and into the late evening with a 50% chance of thunderstorms in Tucson, the NWS said. Tucson is also expected to have a high of 99 degrees and a low of 76 degrees.
As for the upcoming week, the NWS said Tucson will see a more active pattern of storms.
Monday and Tuesday are expected to bring the best chances at thunderstorms, the NWS says.
On Monday, there is a 50% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and the late evening, the NWS said. A high temperature of 98 degrees is predicted while 75 degrees will be the low.
There's a 40% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and late evening is also expected in Tucson on Tuesday, the NWS said.
Photos: 2022 Monsoon season around Tucson
Monsoon 2022
Multiple ground strikes as well as cloud-to-cloud lighting flashes around a home on a ridge southeast of Tucson, Ariz., August 3, 2022. The storm was mostly east of the Rincon Mountains until midnight. Another band was moving to the west just south of the city.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
Lightning and a column of rain from a late night monsoon storm rolls over the area southeast of Tucson, Ariz., August 3, 2022. Frequent cloud-to-cloud as well as ground strikes were over the Vail area for much of the evening into the early morning hours.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
Rain and lightning from a late night monsoon storm rolls over homes on a ridge southeast of Tucson, Ariz., August 3, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Watch Now: Monsoon sunset
Monsoon 2022
A woman walks with her umbrella as a sprinkle of rain falls in downtown Tucson on August 3, 2022.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
A woman walks along Sixth Ave. as a sprinkle of rain falls in downtown Tucson on August 3, 2022.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoons 2022
Pima County Wastewater Reclamation crew members clear sand and rocks from a manhole at Havasu Road southeast of Columbus Blvd. inside Coronado Foothills Estates in Tucson, Ariz. on Aug. 1, 2022. A monsoon storm filled Finger Rock Wash as well as streets and a handful of homes on Sunday night.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoons 2022
Residents watch as crew members work to clear out rocks, dirt and mud off Havasu Road southeast of Columbus Blvd. inside Coronado Foothills Estates in Tucson, Ariz. on Aug. 1, 2022. A monsoon storm filled Finger Rock Wash as well as streets and a handful of homes on Sunday night.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoons 2022
A Pima County Wastewater Reclamation crew member, right, reacts as water spills out of a tube while crew members work to clear sand and rocks from a manhole at Havasu Road southeast of Columbus Blvd. inside Coronado Foothills Estates in Tucson, Ariz. on Aug. 1, 2022. A monsoon storm filled Finger Rock Wash as well as streets and a handful of homes on Sunday night.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoons 2022
While crews work to clean up the damage from Sunday evenings monsoon storm, a Havasu Road and Columbus Blvd. sign lies on the side of road farther southeast then the Havasu Rd and Columbus Blvd. corner inside Coronado Foothills Estates in Tucson, Ariz. on Aug. 1, 2022. A monsoon storm filled Finger Rock Wash as well as streets and a handful of homes on Sunday night.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoons 2022
A residents car is stuck in a pile of mud along East Havasu Rd inside Coronado Foothills Estates in Tucson, Ariz. on Aug. 1, 2022. A monsoon storm filled Finger Rock Wash as well as streets and a handful of homes on Sunday night.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoons 2022
Resident Maria Perri shovels some dirt along East Havasu Rd. in front go her home inside Coronado Foothills Estates in Tucson, Ariz. on Aug. 1, 2022. A monsoon storm filled Finger Rock Wash as well as streets and a handful of homes on Sunday night. "It was a raging river down here," said Perri. Some residents hung out in her drive way to get away from the flooding, added Perri.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Wash, flooding, 2022, Tucson
Workers from Pima County Wastewater Reclamation clear sand and rocks from a manhole at Havasu Road and Columbus Blvd. in the Catalina Foothills on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, after a raging Finger Rock Wash swamped a handful of homes on Sunday night.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Wash, flooding, 2022, Tucson
Boulders and debris block Havasu Road at Columbus Blvd as seen on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, after a raging Finger Rock Wash that swamped a handful of homes on in the Catalina Foothills on Sunday night.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Wash, flooding, 2022, Tucson
A mud-splattered wheelchair at an adult care home on Havasu Road in the Catalina Foothills on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Rural Metro firefighters evacuated the residents after a raging Finger Rock Wash swamped a handful of homes on Havasu Road east of Columbus Blvd. in the Catalina Foothills on Sunday night.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Wash, flooding, 2022, Tucson
A street sign fell victim to floodwaters on Havasu Road east of Columbus Blvd as seen on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, after a raging Finger Rock Wash swamped a handful of homes on Sunday night.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Wash, flooding, 2022, Tucson
A cyclist rides along The Loop at Grant Road next to the Santa Cruz River swollen with runoff from midtown Tucson storm on July 26, 2022.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Wash, flooding, 2022, Tucson
Monsoon clouds rise above the desert floor southeast of Tucson, behind Tumamoc Hill on July 26, 2022.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
A monsoon storm begins dropping rain as it grows to the southeast of Sonoita, Ariz., July 29, 2022. The cell was one of several that formed over the area, dumping rain on the plain for much of the afternoon.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
A US Border Patrol truck heads east on State Route 82 as a monsoon storm boils up to the south just outside Sonoita, Ariz., July 29, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
The statue, Tribute to Ranching, stands under a growing monsoon cloud outside the Santa Cruz County Fair & Rodeo Association grounds, Sonoita, Ariz., July 29, 2022. The cell was one of several that dumped rain on the area throughout the afternoon.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Watch Now: The leading edge of flood waters fills the Tanque Verde Wash near Wentworth Road.
Monsoon 2022
Onlookers get video and photos while watching the debris filled leading edge of water fill the Tanque Verde Wash at Wentworth Road, Tucson, Ariz., July 28, 2022. Heavy monsoon rains over the past few days has water flowing in some of the area washes and low lying areas.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
Birdie the Golf Dog takes a cooling break in the water beginning to fill the Tanque Verde Wash at Wentworth Road, Tucson, Ariz., July 28, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
Paul Delligatti lines up his shot while recording video of the leading edge of floodwaters in the Tanque Verde Wash flow across Wentworth Road, Tucson, Ariz., July 28, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
Dustin Ovayvar, left, and his family, were among the handful that waited to catch the arrival of the leading edge of the waters heading down the Tanque Verde Wash at Wentworth Road, Tucson, Ariz., July 28, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
Tom Woodrow and his mother Diane wade through the northern channel after getting cut off watching the water fill the southern branch of the leading edge of flood water in the Tanque Verde Wash flow over Wentworth Road, Tucson, Ariz., July 28, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
Tucson Fire Department personnel pull a man out of the floodwaters of the Arroyo Chico rushing through a construction channel near 9th Avenue just north of 6th Street during a monsoon storm that dumped inches of rain on parts of Tucson, Ariz., July 26, 2022. The man was eventually carried to a nearby ambulance.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
A driver has second thoughts about driving into the flooded Arroyo Chico in midtown during a monsoon, Tucson, Ariz., July 26, 2022. The driver eventually turned around.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
A driver takes his SUV into the running waters of the Arroyo Chico in midtown during a monsoon storm, Tucson, Ariz., July 26, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
A Jeep blasts at high speed into the flooded Arroyo Chico after a monsoon storm dumped inches of rain on parts of Tucson, Ariz., July 26, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
A woman and her curious dog get a closer look at the flood waters of Arroyo Chico running over Plummer Avenue during a monsoon storm that dumped inches of rain over parts of Tucson, Ariz., July 26, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
A driver takes a jeep through the high waters of Arroyo Chico running over Plummer Avenue during a monsoon storm through the area, Tucson, Ariz., July 26, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, Tucson, 2022
Krishna Ghimire and Sumod Bastakoti take a selfie of themselves with storm clouds approaching from Sentinel Peak Park on July 26, 2022.
Shekib Rahmani / Arizona Daily Star
Watch Now: Time lapse shows Monsoon storm over Tucson
Monsoon 2022
A lightning bolt hits in the valley as an afternoon monsoon storm rolls over east central Tucson, Ariz., July 22, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2022
The setting sun lights up the patchy monsoon clouds overhead as Omar Rojas Jr. works on pitching out of the stretch with his dad, Omar Sr., on the diamond at David G. Herrera and Ramon Quiroz Park, Tucson, Ariz., July 21, 2022. The two Omars were working out while daughter/sister Julissa practiced nearby with her softball team. Monsoon 2022 may finally bring the rain, with precipitation forecast this weekend and throughout the coming week.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Mammatus clouds roil over the evening skies west of the Tucson Mountains during a little light monsoon activity around Tucson, Ariz., July 15, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2022
With a monsoon cell dropping a bit of rain to the west, fans find seats in the grandstands long the strip during Street Rally night at the Tucson Dragway Tucson, Ariz., June 11, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Sand bags
Sarah Travis and her son John Donnelly, on shovel duty, and his friend Kai Squire, take advantage of the Department of Transportation and Mobility's sandbag filling site in the east parking lot of Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., June 17, 2022. The trio were helping a neighbor in need get ready for the coming rains. This is the seventh year DTM is providing bags and sand for residents to make sandbags to deal with monsoon flooding.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Canyon del Oro Wash
Pima County crews expanded the Chuck Huckelberry Loop along the Canyon del Oro Wash north of Magee Road on June 7 and cleared out brush in the channel and performed flood control measures to prevent water from monsoon rains flooding the path.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2022
A vehicle travels down North Houghton Rd. while a small storm passes over the Santa Catalina Mountains in Tucson, Ariz. on June 27, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2022
Two vehicles drive through a series of puddles on East Speedway after a rain storm passed through the Eastside of Tucson, Ariz. on June 27, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
monsoon 2022
A crew with Hunter Contracting Co. work on a pathway surrounding a new storm basin while monsoon clouds build to the south of Cherry Avenue Park in Tucson, Ariz. on June 29, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2022
A rainbow fragment above Pima Canyon and the Santa Catalina Mountains on June 27.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2022
Monsoon clouds over the Tohono O'Odham Nation loom behind the towers on Tumamoc Hill on June 28.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoons 2022
Olga Martinez, far left, and her daughter Raquel Diaz watch a monsoon storm pass over the Santa Catalina Mountains from "A" Mountain in Tucson, Ariz. on July 24, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Watch Now: Monsoon clouds over a Convair B-36J Peacemaker at Pima Air & Space Museum
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.