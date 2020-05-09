Latest Rosemont Mine ruling a partial victory for the jaguar in Arizona

So it relied on estimates of water table decline that would create unacceptable impacts to the species, requiring additional review and conservation measures. Besides the snake, the species include the Gila chub and Gila topminnow, the desert pupfish and the southwestern willow flycatcher.

But the estimated amounts for lowering the water table were generally so little, as low as .1 foot, that they fell below the minimum 5- foot groundwater decline that the Forest Service says can be reliably predicted by computer models. Also, groundwater levels in that area fluctuate so much naturally that the Forest Service has found “there is no reliable method for separating out ongoing seasonal or annual variation from impacts from the mine,” Soto wrote.

Spangle said it was hard for him to say if he agreed or disagreed with that part of Soto’s ruling. “All I know is that this is a very difficult thing to come up with,” determining how much damage is legally acceptable.

“Neither the judge nor the plaintiffs came up with acceptable criteria,” he said. “I’m sure there are greater minds than I that will come up with something, but it’s not going to be easy.”

Calhoun declined to comment specifically on Soto’s ruling, since she still works for the federal government, as Grand Canyon National Park’s science and resource management division chief. But she agreed that modeling to determine how much “the extreme amounts of water Rosemont would be using” was very difficult – “there were multiple different models, none of which was very satisfactory. It’s probably a good idea that this time, given additional information about the area, to redo that.”

