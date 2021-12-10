Lawmaker wants to change how Arizona calculates the vehicle license tax you pay

And it goes on and on from there each year the person owns the vehicle.

Ugenti-Rita said she sees nothing unfair about a system that favors those with superior bargaining skills. She said it should be based on what people pay, "like everything else in the world."

"It's not fair taxation to have a system where you are paying a tax on a product, on a car, but you have not paid the full price," she said. "I mean, when you go and buy something at a store, you pay the tax on the price that you purchase at, not at the suggested retail price."

Anyway, Ugenti-Rita said, it's not like anyone really pays the MSRP.

"Why is something based off of a made-up amount?" she asked.

She does not dispute that the actual sales price also could be considered artificial, as the purpose of the VLT is to help pay for highway repair and construction. That's different than the one-time state and local sales taxes that are charged when you buy a vehicle.