PHOENIX — A Sierra Vista lawmaker who sells fireworks around certain holidays is defending his proposal to expand the number of days when Arizonans can buy and use them.
Republican Sen. David Gowan called it “goofy” for anyone to say he has a conflict of interest because he sells fireworks to consumers during the current periods allowed by law.
He said he is one of perhaps hundreds of outlets, both in stores and tents, where people can buy sparklers, fountains and smoke devices.
Gowan also pointed out that Arizona has a “citizen Legislature,” where lawmakers are expected to have outside employment.
He said the amount of money he makes from this outside business is far less than the $24,000 salary paid to legislators.
The question of Gowan’s involvement arose last week as the House was debating Senate Bill 1348. Foes questioned why other lawmakers were approving something that benefits a fellow legislator.
Current law permits the sale of “consumer fireworks” around Independence Day, Christmas and New Year’s Eve. The legislation would add the period around the festival of Diwali, which is celebrated among people who have east-Indian roots, and the days around Cinco de Mayo, the potentially bigger market.
Gowan said too much is being made of his sponsorship of the measure.
“It’s not like I’m making a million dollars putting something through personally,” he said, describing the sole tent he sets up for allowed holidays in the Phoenix area as just a small portion of fireworks sales in the state.
“Every box store carries them,” Gowan said.
Does he believe extra days will mean he will sell more?
“I don’t know,” he said, saying he might not even erect his tent during the extra days.
Still, Gowan said he would have no problem with removing all limits on the number of days fireworks can be sold.
“You’ve got Utah and you’ve got New Mexico, where they sell year-round,” he said.
“We lose a tremendous amount of sales-tax dollars to these other states.”
Legislative rules generally do not bar lawmakers from proposing or voting on measures that could result in financial benefit if many others would get the same advantage.
The fireworks measure gained preliminary House approval on a voice vote and awaits a final roll-call vote before going to the governor.
It already has been approved by the Senate on a 17-13 margin.