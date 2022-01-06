Lawmaker withdraws demand attorney general investigate Pima County's vaccine policy

As of the end of December, out of the nearly 2,100 employees who were working with vulnerable populations, more than 200 were set to have their jobs terminated by Friday, Jan. 7, for failing to comply by the deadline.

Townsend said the new state law obligates the county to provide a religious exemption to anyone who claims it. At that point, she said, the county is required to provide "reasonable accommodations'' unless that would "pose an undue hardship" and more than a minor cost to the operation of the employer's business.

Townsend said there is no reason not to believe every worker who claims a religious exemption is entitled to it.

Lesher has said the county policy does provide accommodations. But there are restrictions.

Anyone who gets an accommodation is not allowed in in-person meetings and instead participates virtually. There's also a requirement to wear a mask at all times when in a county building or workspace, and a prohibition against eating or drinking in shared work areas.

There also is a requirement for weekly testing for COVID-19 which, for those who claim a religious exemption, will be paid for out of their own pockets.