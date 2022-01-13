Lawmaker's bill would eliminate sales tax on gun purchases in Arizona

The state sales tax is 5.6%. That boosts the cost by about $25.

In Pima County, though, add an additional half cent for the county’s sales tax. And if the gun is purchased within the city limits of Tucson, that brings the combined rate up to 8.7%, adding about $38 to the out-the-door price.

Will that additional charge be a deciding factor in whether to purchase that gun?

“I think in some cases it might be,’’ Kaiser said. And he said the problem is even more pronounced in communities where the combined rate goes as high as 11.2% as it does in the Pinal County communities of Superior and Mammoth.

Kaiser said his HB 2166, if approved, will make a difference for some.

“I think it will help drive folks that normally couldn’t afford to purchase that to be able to purchase that,’’ he said.

Kaiser has crafted his measure in a way that he believes actually could pick up some support from some Democrats.

First, the sales tax exemption would apply not just to guns but also to what the bill defines as “firearm safety equipment.’’