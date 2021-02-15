Lawmakers take step to require cage-free hens for egg sales, to ward off ballot measure

PHOENIX — State lawmakers are moving to ensure that all eggs sold in Arizona come from cage-free hens.

But the 6-5 vote Monday by the House Committee on Land, Agriculture and Rural Affairs comes not necessarily because lawmakers want happier hens or think the current practice of cages of less than one square foot per hen is cruel.

Instead, it's because the owners of Hickman's Family Farms, the state's largest egg producer, figure that what's in House Bill 2525 is less onerous than an initiative that could get on the 2022 ballot.

That initiative, being promoted by World Animal Protection, would not only require cage-free systems by May 2023, but would make violations a crime.

Company president Glenn Hickman said he would rather have the legislation that gives him until 2025 to come into compliance, with no criminal penalties.

HB 2525 simply says that after that date the only eggs available to Arizona consumers would have to come from cage-free hens, whether the eggs were laid here or elsewhere.

Company lobbyist Joe Siig said he has been assured by World Animal Protection that it will not pursue its initiative if this bill is passed and signed into law.