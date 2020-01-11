Lawman, veteran and businessman started Tucson family homestead 100 years ago

In 1946, he was elected Pima County sheriff and re-elected two years later. In a bit of a scandal, he was convicted of bribery in 1951 and served about 16 months of a two-to-five year prison term.

After his release in 1953, Martin lived on his land and farmed cotton. He died June 21, 1956, at age 57.

Those who gathered at the family home in 2019 were the children of Jerry Martin Sr.’s two sons, the late Jerome P. “Jerry” Martin Jr. and the late Thomas “Tom” Martin, both of whom also served in World War II.

The family matriarch is now Joyce Peter Broom Martin, Tom’s widow and Chuck’s mother, who is fondly called “Aunt Pete.” She now lives in the San Diego area with relatives and came to the reunion with her daughter Mary Furler.

Joyce Martin told of knowing her future husband from a young age. She learned after their marriage that he had decided she would be his wife when they were still children.

Jerry Martin Jr. and his wife, Joanne, both deceased, had four daughters, three of whom made it to the gathering. They are Patty Kirchner, Kathy Whittleton and Deb Thompson. Missing was the youngest, Janet Park.

Many of Jerry Martin Sr. and Alice’s great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren were there as well.