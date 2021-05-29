Lawyer cites 'vulnerabilities' of Tucson-area siblings charged in Jan. 6 riot

The rioters overwhelmed another line of police officers, again with the Konolds at the front of the crowd, and entered the Capitol building, the complaint says. Police officers tried to lower metal barriers in the tunnels underneath the building, but authorities say Felicia Konold and others pushed against the barriers to keep them from closing. Some in the crowd put a podium and a chair under the barriers to prop them open and allow more rioters to enter the building.

In one video posted on social media, the woman the FBI believed was Felicia Konold said she was “watching the news guys” and “Dude, I can’t even put into words,” according to the complaint.

“I never could (unintelligible) have imagined having that much of an influence on the events that unfolded today. Dude, people were willing to follow,” the complaint quotes her as saying.

She described going through three lines of police in the crowd, saying “my feet weren’t even on the ground, all my boys, behind me, holding me up in the air, pushing back,” according to the complaint.