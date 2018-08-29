Lea Marquez Peterson won a four-way primary to become the Republican nominee for a congressional district seat being vacated by Arizona Rep. Martha McSally.
Marquez Peterson beat Brandon Martin, Danny Morales and Casey Welch in Tuesday's primary for Arizona's 2nd Congressional District.
Republican McSally is running for retiring Sen. Jeff Flake's seat.
The district covers the southeastern corner of Arizona from most of Tucson down to the U.S-Mexico border. It has almost an equal number of registered Democrats and Republicans. Democrats hope to flip the seat in their bid to take control of the House of Representatives.
Marquez Peterson is set to face former Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick, who emerged as the Democratic nominee on Tuesday night.