Learn about a hidden corner of Tucson’s past at the 39th annual Fort Lowell Day/La Reunión de El Fuerte Celebration.
People of many cultures have lived in the neighborhood for well over 1,000 years. During that time, it has served as a prehistoric Hohokám farming community, a U.S. Army post during the Apache Wars, a Mexican immigrant farming community, and a Mormon immigrant farming community.
After the Fort was decommissioned in 1891 and abandoned, Mexican farmers and ranchers began moving into the area, forming a community known as El Fuerte or The Fort. Examples of their Sonoran-style adobe homes can be seen today.
The ruins of Fort Lowell are now in a city park.
The event, on Feb. 9, features a variety of free activities, including adobe brick making for children, and displays.
Most events will take place from noon until 4 p.m. at Fort Lowell Park, 2900 N. Craycroft Road.