One Day University is a program that brings together popular and award-winning professors from all over the U.S. to present versions of their best lectures to those who might otherwise not see them. These events happen in cities across the country.
One Day University will be presenting in Tucson this month in collaboration with the Arizona Daily Star. Participants will be able to learn from the best without tests or grades.
The schedule in Tucson begins with David Helfand of Columbia University presenting “Climate Change, Nature and the Environment: What We Know and What We Don’t.”
Then Jennifer Keene of Chapman University will discuss “World War I in America: What Really Happened, and Why it Matters.”
Keene is followed by Seth Lerer of the University of California at San Diego. He will talk about “Four Books that Changed the World.”
The event is 9:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Feb. 23, at the Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road.
The cost is $159. To register, go to onedayu.com, click on live events and select Tucson.