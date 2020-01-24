Lee Brice to headline Tucson golf tournament concert

Country star Lee Brice and up-and-coming Canadian country singer Lindsay Ell are headlining the 2020 Cologuard Classic Military Appreciation Concert on Feb. 29 as part of the Tucson Conquistadores Cologuard Classic golf tournament.
The concert takes place during the second round of competition of the PGA tournament.
And it marks the first time in three years that the Grammy-nominated Brice (“Rumor,” “Love Like Crazy”) has performed in Tucson.
This will be the Tucson debut for his opening act Ell (“What Happens In a Small Town” “I Don’t Love You”). The 30-year-old Calgary, Alberta, native also joins Brice for a show in Prescott Valley Feb. 28.
“I Don’t Love You” is the first single off Ell’s yet unnamed sophomore studio album due later this year. The record will technically be her third; in addition to her 2017 debut “The Project,” Ell, who studied music at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, released “The Continuum Project” in 2018.
That album was her track-by-track interpretation of John Mayer’s 2006 multiplatinum album “Continuum.”
The 40-year-old Brice, who has five career No. 1 hits, just released “One of Them Girls,” which is expected to be the lead single off his next album due out later this year. His latest album, “Lee Brice,” was about to drop the last time he played Tucson in 2017.
The Cologuard Classic tournament runs Feb. 23 to March 1 at Omni Tucson Resort, 2727 W. Club Drive, in Marana. Seventy-eight golfers will compete for a $1.7 million purse with $255,000 and 255 Charles Schwab Cup points for the winner.
Tickets for the Feb. 29 concert are $39 through cologuardclassic.com and they include tournament access.
