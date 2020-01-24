Lee Brice to headline Tucson golf tournament concert

Country star Lee Brice and up-and-coming Canadian country singer Lindsay Ell are headlining the 2020 Cologuard Classic Military Appreciation Concert on Feb. 29 as part of the Tucson Conquistadores Cologuard Classic golf tournament.

The concert takes place during the second round of competition of the PGA tournament.

And it marks the first time in three years that the Grammy-nominated Brice (“Rumor,” “Love Like Crazy”) has performed in Tucson.

This will be the Tucson debut for his opening act Ell (“What Happens In a Small Town” “I Don’t Love You”). The 30-year-old Calgary, Alberta, native also joins Brice for a show in Prescott Valley Feb. 28.

“I Don’t Love You” is the first single off Ell’s yet unnamed sophomore studio album due later this year. The record will technically be her third; in addition to her 2017 debut “The Project,” Ell, who studied music at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, released “The Continuum Project” in 2018.

That album was her track-by-track interpretation of John Mayer’s 2006 multiplatinum album “Continuum.”