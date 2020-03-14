Legal help, a rarity, extended to asylum seekers in Nogales

About 5% of the roughly 61,000 asylum seekers in the Migrant Protection Protocols have lawyers, according to clearinghouse data. Those with lawyers have a far greater chance of being granted asylum, accounting for more than half of the 263 cases where asylum was granted.

Miller said she is grateful for the help from volunteers, some of whom came from San Francisco last week, but “the need shouldn’t exist.”

Until January, Customs and Border Protection released asylum seekers in Arizona to shelters, including about 20,000 in Tucson. They would spend a few days at shelters and then travel to live with family and friends elsewhere in the United States, where they could pursue their asylum cases.

That system was upended in early January when CBP started sending 30 asylum seekers each weekday to Nogales. Since then, fewer of the families that generally surrender to agents and ask for asylum have crossed the border in the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector, falling from about 2,400 in December to about 970 in February.

The asylum seekers sent to Nogales joined hundreds of families already waiting for their chance to speak with U.S. officials at the port of entry. Only a few are allowed to speak with U.S. officials each day, in a process known as metering.