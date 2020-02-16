Legislative leaders, AG refuse to be served with lawsuit claiming open-meeting violations

PHOENIX — Groups suing the Arizona Legislature over claimed violations of the state's Open Meeting Law are accusing state officials of playing a bit of legal hide and seek.
Legal papers filed in Maricopa County Superior Court claim that the Attorney General's Office refused to accept service of the complaint filed against the Legislature.
Attorney Heather Hamel said in the papers that a process server seeking to deliver copies of the lawsuit to Senate President Karen Fann and House Speaker Rusty Bowers got a similar response. And Hamel said that Krystal Fernandez, the House Rules attorney, also turned away the process server, saying "there is no such entity as the Arizona State Legislature.''
The organizations that filed suit in December can't get the case before a judge until they show that the defendants — in this case, the Legislature — have been served with copies and given a chance to respond.
So now Hamel and the legal team have gotten permission from Judge Connie Contes to do something a bit different: mail the complaint to the offices of Fann, Bowers and Attorney General Mark Brnovich. That will pave the way for the next step in the litigation.
There was no immediate response from officials at the Senate or House.
A spokesman for Brnovich said that his office is not named in the lawsuit. "We're not the attorneys for the Legislature,'' said Ryan Anderson.
Hanging in the balance is the accusation that state lawmakers are illegally meeting behind closed doors with special interests in a way that violates Arizona's Open Meeting Law.
Plaintiffs include Puente, which advocates for civil rights for migrants, the Mijente Support Committee which lobbies on legislation affecting immigrant communities, and three individuals.
Their lawsuit says there was going to be a quorum of at least five legislative committees attending the annual conference of the American Legislative Exchange Council in Phoenix. That organization, funded largely by corporate interests, serves as a clearinghouse of sorts for proposed changes in state laws across the nation, changes that can wind up being formally adopted by the Legislature.
That process, the lawsuit states, shuts the public out of the process at the earliest stages of amendments to state law. The fact that there is a quorum of a committee present means that the first action on the legislation effectively occurs behind closed doors.
The conference is now over. But the lawsuit asks Contes to issue an order enjoining any quorum of any legislative committee from attending conferences of ALEC or future organizations without complying with open meeting laws.
Aya Saed of the Center for Constitutional Rights, who also is representing the plaintiffs, said the law generally requires all meetings be open to the public. There are exceptions to allow for executive sessions, for only for certain specified purposes like getting advice from an attorney and personnel matters.
What happens at ALEC meetings, Saed said, are de facto unannounced executive sessions of several legislative committees.
"We're essentially shifting the burden of proof and demanding that they tell us who it is and what it is they're discussing,'' she said, saying it is now up to lawmakers to prove they were doing nothing illegal behind closed doors.
When the suit was filed, Bill Meierling, chief marketing officer for ALEC, called the lawsuit and a press conference to announce it "a PR stunt.''
Meierling did not dispute that ALEC is funded by business interests whose lobbyists and executives attend the sessions and are seeking a role in the education of lawmakers. But he said there is nothing exclusive about ALEC membership, and that any interest is free to join the dues-paying organization.
He also said ALEC meetings are open to anyone who wants to pay the registration fee.
And Meierling said ALEC attendees do not craft legislation or even consider it.
The challengers, however, say they have evidence to the contrary.
In the lawsuit, they said that Russell Pearce, then a state senator from Mesa, drafted what would become SB 1070 at an ALEC task force meeting. That legislation, approved in Arizona in 2010, included several provisions designed to give Arizona police more power to enforce federal immigration laws.
When the lawsuit was filed, House GOP spokesman Andrew Wilder called it "a politically driven and legally meritless lawsuit brought by far-left activists.'' There was no response at the time from Senate Republicans.