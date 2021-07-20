Legislature argues it's exempt from Arizona's open meeting law

PHOENIX — The Arizona Legislature is arguing to the Court of Appeals that lawmakers — not the courts — decide when their meetings should be open to the public.
The state constitution gives the Legislature “an unalloyed authority to determine its own rules of procedure,’’ an attorney for the House and Senate, Kory Langhofer, said in new legal briefs.
He said that makes it impossible for a court to determine whether either legislative chamber has acted wrongfully or unlawfully by excluding members of the public from its proceedings.
The arguments are similar to those Langhofer made to a different judge in contending lawmakers are within their power to determine, without judicial interference, whether they must comply with other laws about which records are public.
In that case, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Michael Kemp rejected the idea that the Legislature was entitled to a blanket exemption that could not be reviewed by the courts. Kemp pointed out that while lawmakers could have written public records laws to exempt themselves, they did not.
But Langhofer, in arguing to the state Court of Appeals, said that failure to carve out a legislative exemption is irrelevant.
The House or Senate “may displace the Open Meeting Law entirely simply by enacting its own rules governing the noticing and conduct of meetings,’’ he wrote. And in this case, he said challengers have no private right of action to enforce House or Senate rules.
Langhofer has something going for him that he did not in the records case: a prior ruling by Maricopa County Judge Joseph Mikitish that it’s not for the courts to decide if it’s a violation for a quorum of lawmakers to attend a closed meeting.
At issue is a 2019 lawsuit filed by a coalition of rights groups accusing lawmakers of illegally meeting behind closed doors with special interests in a way that violates the law on open meetings.
The organizations charged there was a quorum of at least five legislative committees attending the annual conference of the American Legislative Exchange Council. That council, funded largely by corporate interests, serves as a clearinghouse of sorts for proposed changes in state laws across the nation, which can wind up formally adopted by the Legislature.
This process shuts the public out at the earliest stages of amendments to state law, the lawsuit states. Moreover, it says, the fact that there is a quorum of a committee present means the first action on the legislation effectively occurs behind closed doors.
The challengers, including the Puente Human Rights Movement and the Mijente Support Committee, sought a ruling that the attendance violated the open meeting law, and an injunction against future attendance at ALEC meetings by a quorum of any legislative committee.
Mikitish ruled it is legally irrelevant if a quorum attends, even if it includes enough people who then could formally approve a change in state law once they get back to the Capitol.
That led to the current appeal.
Langhofer told the appellate judges his arguments boil down to a simple proposition.
“Unless it contravenes some other provision of the state or federal constitutions, the legislature may structure its lawmaking proceedings in any manner it deems appropriate,’’ he wrote. Whether lawmakers opt to follow the law is beyond the reach of the courts, he said.
“Judicial attempts to police the Legislature’s adherence to statutory directives or internal rules would entail an untenable foray into the domain of a co-equal branch,’’ he said.
Langhofer argues that the only thing a court can look to is whether lawmakers’ actions violate the state constitution.
He said that document makes no reference to open meetings. Instead, it says each chamber shall determine its own rules of procedure. It also says that a smaller number of individual legislators — something less than the full body — may meet, adjourn from day to day, and compel the attendance of absent members.
“Neither of these provisions mandates public access to legislative proceedings,’’ Langhofer said.
He said the issue of whether the Legislature or individual lawmakers obey the open meeting law is strictly a “political question.”
Finally, Langhofer wrote that the law has a categorical exemption for “any political caucus of the legislature.’’ And in this case, he said, all 26 legislators who reportedly attended the 2019 ALEC meeting are Republicans.
That exemption makes sense, he said, to keep people from using the open meeting law “to encroach on political associations and trespass into their internal discussions.’’ That right of privacy exists even if the membership includes elected officials and even if their activities concern matters of public policy, he said.
The judges have not set a date to review the issue.