Legislature argues it's exempt from Arizona's open meeting law

PHOENIX — The Arizona Legislature is arguing to the Court of Appeals that lawmakers — not the courts — decide when their meetings should be open to the public.

The state constitution gives the Legislature “an unalloyed authority to determine its own rules of procedure,’’ an attorney for the House and Senate, Kory Langhofer, said in new legal briefs.

He said that makes it impossible for a court to determine whether either legislative chamber has acted wrongfully or unlawfully by excluding members of the public from its proceedings.

The arguments are similar to those Langhofer made to a different judge in contending lawmakers are within their power to determine, without judicial interference, whether they must comply with other laws about which records are public.

In that case, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Michael Kemp rejected the idea that the Legislature was entitled to a blanket exemption that could not be reviewed by the courts. Kemp pointed out that while lawmakers could have written public records laws to exempt themselves, they did not.

But Langhofer, in arguing to the state Court of Appeals, said that failure to carve out a legislative exemption is irrelevant.