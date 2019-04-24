PHOENIX — Good news for margarita lovers: You still have a chance to have your favorite beverage designated as the official state drink.
On an 18-12 vote Wednesday, state senators declined to give their blessing to a declaration that lemonade is Arizona’s official drink.
Putting the proposal into the state statue books would eliminate all other possible drinks from getting the designation. That bothered Sen. Tyler Pace, R-Mesa.
“I felt that lemonade didn’t represent Arizona’s uniqueness,” he said. “When choosing an item for the state to be its representative, we want to choose something that is unique and as individual as Arizona is.”
Sen. Victoria Steele, D-Tucson, had a suggestion she thought met that test: margaritas.
But that didn’t fly.
“I believe that everyone in the state should be able to drink the state drink,” Pace said. “Some people don’t drink alcohol and some people aren’t old enough to drink alcohol.”
Rep. Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, sponsored the legislation on behalf of Garrett Glover, a teen living in his district.
“It was a great way to show how the process works,” said Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott. “I hope the little guy isn’t too upset.”
Petersen said Glover hopes to visit with some of the senators who opposed the measure. But he would need to convince four senators to change their minds.