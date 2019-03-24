Icons already on the books

Arizona's current official state emblems:

Colors — Blue and old gold, with blue the same as U.S. flag

Fossil — Petrified wood (araucarioxylon arizonicum)

Bird — Coues' cactus wren (heleodytes brunneicapillus coures)

Flower — The white waxy flower of the saguaro (cereus giganteus)

Tree — Palo verde (genera cercidium)

Neckwear — Bola tie

Gemstone — Turquoise

Mammal — Ringtail (bassariscus astutus)

Reptile — Ridge-nosed rattlesnake (crotalus willardi)

Fish — Arizona trout (salmo apache)

Amphibian — Arizona tree frog (hyla eximia)

Butterfly — Two-tailed swallowtail (papilionidae papilio multicaudata)

Nickname — The Grand Canyon State

Firearm — Colt single action Army revolver

Metal — Copper

State mineral — Wulfenite

Dinosaur — Sonorasaurus

Source: Arizona Revised Statutes