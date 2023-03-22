An in-person community listening session focused on health equity for LGBTQ+ individuals, is being out on by the Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation along with the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The session, which will cover how health and wellness needs are being met and how access can improve, will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 28. Participation will be limited to 30 people. Attendees must be at least 18 years old, live in Pima County and identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Participants will provide input on how health and wellness programs are meeting their and help officials learn how to increase community involvement in the planning of new programs and messaging.

Refreshments will be served and participants will receive a $25 gift card in exchange for their time. The session will take place at SAAF's Thornhill Lopez Center on 4th, located at 26 North Fourth Avenue, with free parking available along Fourth Avenue after 5 p.m.

ADHS is holding listening sessions with different communities across the state to learn about how health and wellness programs are meeting those communities' needs.

Advance registration is required . To register, visit lnkd.in/es-u7hkA. For more information, contact SAAF's Director of LGBTQ+ Program Services, Celia Robidoux, at crobidoux@saaf.org