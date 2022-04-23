'Libby' Francisco broke 'glass ceilings' in career at Tohono O'odham gaming

Elizabeth D. Francisco was a people person. Those who knew her said she had a special gift to make everyone around her, even strangers, feel at home.

It was those people skills, hard work and determination that helped Francisco, known as "Libby," climb the ladder to become one of the top gaming officials for the Tohono O'odham Nation.

"Libby broke many glass ceilings for O'odham women and women in general in a male-dominated industry," said tribal Chairman Ned Norris Jr. "She was committed to the O'odham nation … she understood the reason why the nation got into the (gaming) enterprise in the first place," said Norris, explaining that gaming is an opportunity for the nation to become self-governing and self-sufficient.

Francisco died April 3 at age 61 of cholangiocarcinoma, a rare and aggressive form of bile duct cancer. She was diagnosed in February. There was no treatment. It was stage 4 and had spread to her glands, said her sister Glenda Fussell. Francisco chose to die in hospice at home on Tucson's west side in her beloved desert, not far from Tucson Mountain Park. She died peacefully and was surrounded by loved ones.

With Francisco's gift of making friends, it was understandable that on April 9 her visitation and funeral service drew nearly 2,000 people to the San Xavier Recreation Center to pay their respects between 3 p.m. until sunrise the following morning when she was laid to rest at San Xavier Cemetery, just west of the historic mission San Xavier del Bac. Traditional O'odham runners and rangers escorted her casket to the services to bring comfort to her family.

Nyla Ramon and Francisco were partners for 32 years, becoming friends when playing softball decades ago. In recent years, the couple traveled to San Diego, Palm Springs and Dallas. The two enjoyed times playing golf, and took in Dallas Cowboys games and celebrated New Year's in Dallas. "We loved each other very much. We just wanted to take care of each other and grow old together. When we traveled to Las Vegas, she would tell me, 'We have to keep walking. We are not going to ride any scooters,'" recalled Ramon with laughter.

Ramon, 66, retired as a manager of a residential and commercial cleaning company, and had been coaxing Francisco to retire so the two could spend more time together. But, Francisco loved her job.

She was remembered as a determined and diligent worker — succeeding as she climbed the ladder for 27 years to chief operating officer for the Tohono O'odham Gaming Enterprise. She was second in command for the enterprise and traveled often meeting with executives and employees at the four Desert Diamond Casinos and Entertainment venues from Tucson to Sahuarita to Why to Glendale.

The enterprise employs a total of 2,600 people and Francisco worked to make sure employees were doing their jobs, and were safe and secure in their positions. She and others led workers through COVID-19 shut downs of the casinos and entertainment venues, and reopenings following strict safety protocols, which were at times stricter than Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, all keeping employees and patrons in mind.

Under her watch, Francisco was responsible for the operational oversight, management and regulatory compliance of the four casinos, and directed general managers to ensure successful and efficient operations, including compliance with tribal, state and federal regulations.

Prior to joining the gaming enterprise she worked for the University of Arizona in human resources for 13 years, and while working at the UA she continued her studies, previously attending one year at Stanford University. She received her bachelor's degree from the UA in 1993, majoring in political science and minoring in economics.

"When we were young, we were poor and Libby decided she was going to continue her studies at a university. She was determined. She wanted to better herself, and she did it for our family. She was very giving," said Fussell of her sister who attended Ochoa Elementary, Safford Junior High and was a 1979 graduate of Tucson High School. "She was the first and only one in the immediate family to graduate from college. We were very proud of her. She taught her nephews and nieces to be hard workers and to be determined to succeed."

Norris and Francisco were lifelong friends. At one point, he was her softball coach when she played for city and tribal leagues when she was living in South Tucson with her parents and six siblings in a two-bedroom house on West 29th Street near South 10th Avenue. Her father, a construction laborer, was from the community of Topawa southeast of Sells, and her mother, who cleaned houses, was from the San Xavier District. Her parents rented the family home.

"She put her mind, heart and soul into everything she did, and that is the way she was on the softball field," recalled Norris. "She was an awesome softball player," said the chairman, describing her as a utility player, mostly at shortstop or second base. "I saw on the softball field she was a leader and destined to lead in some big way in her lifetime," said Norris. The two lost contact for years while Francisco pursued her education, and they met up again at a basketball game in Sells. At the time, Norris was working for the O'odham Gaming Authority, and he was in search of tribal members with an economic background who were interested in the gaming industry, in hopes of one day O'odham would run the nation's gaming enterprise.

"I hired her 27 years ago at an entry level position and over the years she just blossomed and grew and learned and understood the business and how critical it is for our people and the nation. She elevated herself because of who she was, what she believed and was in the second highest position as chief operating officer, one step to the chief executive officer. We are hoping at some point we will have a member of our nation serve in that capacity. She would have accomplished that," said Norris in reflection.

Treena Parvello, director of government and public relations for Desert Diamond casinos, said Francisco was her direct boss at times during Parvello's 25 years with the gaming business.

"She was a mentor to me and helped me when I came into the casino, and she helped other female tribal members in the enterprise. She paved the way for other women under her leadership. She let us know that as a woman we could reach to the level of chief executive officer or chief operating officer. She was just the one that was always there for us," Parvello said. She said she and co-workers will continue to share stories about Francisco and honor her by following her legacy.

Daniele Chilton, general manager of Southern Arizona gaming properties, said, "Libby made you feel special and her encouragement made you want to be a better person. You wanted her to feel proud of you."

Francisco's community service included being a member of the board of trustees for the Tohono O'odham Community College, serving on the UA American Indian Advisory Council, the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and on the board of directors for the American Diabetes Association.

