Border officers were questioning the driver of a pickup truck about a mismatched license plate when the driver punched the gas and an officer opened fire, the latest update from US Customs and Border Protection says.
About 7 p.m. Tuesday two men in a Ford pickup truck were crossing through the DeConcini port when border officers questioned the driver about the license plate because a check showed it was registered to a different vehicle, the news release said.
During questioning the driver accelerated, heading toward Mexico.
An officer opened fire.
The pickup truck hit a cement barrier after crossing a few yards into Mexico, the release said.
The driver, a 21-year-old Tucson man, was shot and wounded. He was eventually taken to a Tucson hospital and was in critical condition, the release said. US officials have not identified the driver, and Mexican officials have released different names and ages.
The passenger was not wounded and was released.
The agent was not injured.
CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility and Homeland Security Investigations are reviewing the incident.