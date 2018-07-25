A fire 15 miles northeast of Douglas is now estimated to be as large as 1,000 acres, officials said.
The Bruno Fire started on Tuesday afternoon and was caused by lightning. The fire continued to burn overnight, despite rainfall in the area, Arizona State Forestry said.
Aircraft and 130 personnel, including hand crews, engines, and a Department of Public Safety helicopter, are handling the fire, officials said. However, the fire is burning south of the Pedregosa Mountains, making it difficult for fire crews to approach the fire.
Fire personnel will also fly over the fire later today to get a better estimate of its size. No further information has been released.
