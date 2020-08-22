Lightning-sparked fires burning in Rincon Mountains close campgrounds, trails

Two lightning-sparked wildfires burning in the Saguaro National Park's Rincon Mountains closed two campgrounds and a host of trails on Saturday, officials said.

The Manning Camp and Spud Rock campgrounds have closed due to the Spud Rock and Mica Bowl fires burning for the past week.

Park officials say the Spud Rock Fire has grown to approximately 360 acres by Saturday afternoon. It's burning ponderosa pine and timber with “creeping growth” in all directions.

Crews are working to keep the blaze east of the Arizona Trail and other trails by scraping down the areas to bare mineral soil to prevent its spread.

They are expecting less fire activity with rain forecasted for the weekend.

“Challenges include extreme heat and logistical complexities associated with supporting firefighters with food, water, supplies, and medical response while working in remote areas,” officials said. “Firefighters have used both pack mule strings as well has helicopters to shuttle staff and supplies to the Manning Camp.”

Firefighters are also monitoring the 26-acre Mica Bowl Fire, which is producing minimal activity, burning between a mountain drainage and rocky outcropping.