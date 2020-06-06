Lightning-sparked wildfire burning in Pusch Ridge area near Oro Valley

A lightning sparked fire is burning in rugged terrain in the Pusch Ridge area east of Oro Valley and has grown to about 10 acres in size as of Saturday morning, officials said.
It was one of several wildfires burning in the mountains north of Tucson started by lightning strikes from late Friday storms that moved through the area.
The Bighorn Fire in the Pusch Ridge area is burning in steep, rocky terrain in desert vegetation less than a mile from the La Reserve, according to officials with the Coronado National Forest.
The terrain and vegetation do not favor rapid spread of the blaze, they said this morning in a Facebook post.
The low-intensity fire should help clear dense and overgrown vegetation, forest officials said. The burn will help the bighorn sheep in the area by removing vegetation cover used by predators, officials said.
One engine and a hotshot crew are assigned to the fire. Helicopters are being used to drop water on the blaze.
Smoke from the fire is visible through most of the northwest side of the Tucson area.
One or two separate fires ignited in the Tortolita Mountains west of the town of Catalina after a storm moved through the area Friday, according to Capt. Adam Jarrold of Golder Ranch Fire District. The mountains are on the northern edge of Pima County.
Jarrold said that the fire was in rough terrain on state land. GRFD crews monitored the fire overnight. No homes were threatened on Friday night. Flames were visible from Oracle Road from Tangerine Road to Oracle Junction. Jarrold added commanders will have a better idea of the size of the fire once a flyover is completed.
Officer Montijo sent video of the fire at about midnight last night pic.twitter.com/daDttlw67s— Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) June 6, 2020
Another fire is burning in the Coronado National Forest in the Tucson area.
The Spencer Fire was burning on Mount Biglelow in the Santa Catalina Mountains. The fire was listed at a quarter-acre. Forward progress was stopped before midnight, according to the Tucson Interagency Dispatch Center.
