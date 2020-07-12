Lightning storm sparks wildfire southwest of Tucson

A lightning storm south of Tucson sparked a wildfire about 14 miles west of Sahuarita Saturday night.

The Navarro Fire started around 10 p.m. Saturday and has burned about 1,100 acres as of Sunday at noon, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

"Due to safety concerns; poor access and extreme fire behavior, firefighters had to monitor the fire overnight," the department said. "The wind-driven fire is burning though a heavy fuel load of grass and brush and is moving to the northeast. It is active on all sides."

Firefighters gained access and started to suppress the fire Sunday morning, the department said. Multiple engines, aircraft and 75 people are working the fire.

Heat, winds and possible thunderstorms will and increase fire activity Sunday afternoon with smoke possibly visible from Interstate 19 and nearby communities, the department said.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com.

