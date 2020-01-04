2020 lineup of the Tucson Storytellers Project is here!

Tucson Storytellers

Amanda Cheromiah talks about using her cellphone to record her stories during the Tucson Storytellers Project at the El Casino Ballroom, Tucson, Ariz., August 13, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Daily Star and This is Tucson are happy to announce the third season of Tucson Storytellers, which means we're bringing another year of live storytelling to the Old Pueblo.

Tucson Storytellers is a series of live storytelling events dedicated to highlighting different perspectives and connecting communities in Tucson.

We have everyday people share true, first-person stories and invite you to come listen to them at the four events we have coming up next year. You can purchase tickets for all the events at tucson.com/tickets.

Do you have a story? We'd love you to share it! Fill out this form to let us know you're interested.

Here's a look at our shows coming up in 2020. We can't wait to see you there!

Adam Rex spoke about adopting his son during the Tucson Storytellers event at The Rail Yard on Feb. 19. 

February 11: Love & Heartbreak

From starting a new job to navigating life's tough decisions, join us as we partner with Startup Tucson to share stories of the times in life when we've had to pivot.

When: 7-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

Details: Event check-in starts at 6:00 p.m. Stories begin promptly at 7 p.m. A limited number of tickets may be available at the door. Seating at the event is offered on a first-come, first serve basis. Tickets are limited. $8 student/$12 general admission. Tickets available here.  

Melani "Mele" Martinez talks about her father and growing up in the restaurant business at the second Tucson Storytellers event June 12, 2018. 

June 18: Stories about Stories

It’s your chance to hear the news behind the news. Join us for a night of storytellers where Tucson journalists will tell true stories about journalism.

When: 7-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2020

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

Details: Event check-in starts at 6:00 p.m. Stories begin promptly at 7 p.m. A limited number of tickets may be available at the door. Seating at the event is offered on a first-come, first serve basis. Tickets are limited. $8 student/$12 general admissions. Tickets available here. Tellers needed.

Elena Acoba talks to the crowd about moving form California to Tucson for the Tucson Storytellers Project at the Tucson Museum of Art, Sept. 26, 2018. 

September 22: Growing Pains

Growth is about glorious failures as much as victorious triumphs. Join Tucson.com and the Arizona Daily Star for stories about the little and big moments of growing up.

When: 7-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

Details: Event check-in starts at 6:00 p.m. Stories begin promptly at 7 p.m. A limited number of tickets may be available at the door. Seating at the event is offered on a first-come, first serve basis. Tickets are limited. $8 student/$12 general admissions. Tickets available here. Tellers needed.

Kylie Walzak tells the crowd her story during the Tucson Storytellers Project at the El Casino Ballroom August 13, 2019.

December 9: Holiday Stories

From funny mishaps to heartwarming memories, we’ll celebrate the holiday stories that unite our families and our communities.

When: 7-8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020

WhereThe Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

Details: Event check-in starts at 6:00 p.m. Stories begin promptly at 7 p.m. A limited number of tickets may be available at the door. Seating at the event is offered on a first-come, first serve basis. Tickets are limited. $8 student/$12 general admissions. Tickets available here. Tellers needed.

