2020 lineup of the Tucson Storytellers Project is here!

The Arizona Daily Star and This is Tucson are happy to announce the third season of Tucson Storytellers, which means we're bringing another year of live storytelling to the Old Pueblo.
Tucson Storytellers is a series of live storytelling events dedicated to highlighting different perspectives and connecting communities in Tucson.
We have everyday people share true, first-person stories and invite you to come listen to them at the four events we have coming up next year. You can purchase tickets for all the events at tucson.com/tickets.
Do you have a story? We'd love you to share it! Fill out this form to let us know you're interested.
Here's a look at our shows coming up in 2020. We can't wait to see you there!
February 11: Love & Heartbreak
From starting a new job to navigating life's tough decisions, join us as we partner with Startup Tucson to share stories of the times in life when we've had to pivot.
When: 7-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
Details: Event check-in starts at 6:00 p.m. Stories begin promptly at 7 p.m. A limited number of tickets may be available at the door. Seating at the event is offered on a first-come, first serve basis. Tickets are limited. $8 student/$12 general admission. Tickets available here.
June 18: Stories about Stories
It’s your chance to hear the news behind the news. Join us for a night of storytellers where Tucson journalists will tell true stories about journalism.
When: 7-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2020
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
Details: Event check-in starts at 6:00 p.m. Stories begin promptly at 7 p.m. A limited number of tickets may be available at the door. Seating at the event is offered on a first-come, first serve basis. Tickets are limited. $8 student/$12 general admissions. Tickets available here. Tellers needed.
September 22: Growing Pains
Growth is about glorious failures as much as victorious triumphs. Join Tucson.com and the Arizona Daily Star for stories about the little and big moments of growing up.
When: 7-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020
Details: Event check-in starts at 6:00 p.m. Stories begin promptly at 7 p.m. A limited number of tickets may be available at the door. Seating at the event is offered on a first-come, first serve basis. Tickets are limited. $8 student/$12 general admissions. Tickets available here. Tellers needed.
December 9: Holiday Stories
From funny mishaps to heartwarming memories, we’ll celebrate the holiday stories that unite our families and our communities.
When: 7-8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020
Details: Event check-in starts at 6:00 p.m. Stories begin promptly at 7 p.m. A limited number of tickets may be available at the door. Seating at the event is offered on a first-come, first serve basis. Tickets are limited. $8 student/$12 general admissions. Tickets available here. Tellers needed.