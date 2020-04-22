You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Literacy Connects collects for Tucson students lacking at-home learning supplies

Literacy Connects collects for Tucson students lacking at-home learning supplies

School supplies.

Several nonprofits are seeking donations of school supplies

 Getty Images//

Literacy Connects is collecting school supplies for students who lack the basic materials for learning from home.

The local nonprofit is hosting a school supply drive-thru to support elementary students who don’t have access to internet or devices for online learning, as well as those using only school-provided materials, a news release said.

Teachers from Amphitheater, Sunnyside and Tucson unified school districts submitted wish lists asking for books, erasers, markers, dry erase markers, pencils and sharpeners, colored pencils, crayons, highlighters, spiral notebooks, lined paper, drawing paper, construction paper, plain copy paper, music staff paper, composition books, pocket folders, sidewalk chalk, scissors, glue sticks, watercolor paints, rulers and tote bags.

The drive-thru is at 200 E. Yavapai Road from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, April 24; Saturday, April 25 and Monday, April 27.

Literacy Connects plans to distribute items at the end of the month. Send an email to lomeara@literacyconnects.org for questions or more information.

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News