Literacy Connects collects for Tucson students lacking at-home learning supplies

Literacy Connects is collecting school supplies for students who lack the basic materials for learning from home.

The local nonprofit is hosting a school supply drive-thru to support elementary students who don’t have access to internet or devices for online learning, as well as those using only school-provided materials, a news release said.

Teachers from Amphitheater, Sunnyside and Tucson unified school districts submitted wish lists asking for books, erasers, markers, dry erase markers, pencils and sharpeners, colored pencils, crayons, highlighters, spiral notebooks, lined paper, drawing paper, construction paper, plain copy paper, music staff paper, composition books, pocket folders, sidewalk chalk, scissors, glue sticks, watercolor paints, rulers and tote bags.

The drive-thru is at 200 E. Yavapai Road from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, April 24; Saturday, April 25 and Monday, April 27.

Literacy Connects plans to distribute items at the end of the month. Send an email to lomeara@literacyconnects.org for questions or more information.

