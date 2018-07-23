Literacy Connects received a $50,000 grant from the Stocker Foundation to support the Infusion Project in three of the nonprofits' five programs.
The three programs are Reading Seed, English Language Acquisition for Adults and Stories That Soar!
The Infusion Project integrates literacy programs for students and adults at Sunnyside Unified School District schools Mission Manor, Los Niños and Summit View elementaries.
The Stories that Soar! program encourages students to write original stories; the Reading Seed program provides one-to-one reading help; and adults can attend the English Language Acquisition programs to get help with basic literacy skills.
The Stocker Foundation has been funding Literacy Connects programs continuously since 2004.