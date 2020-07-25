WATCH: Concert to cap off Latino Conservation Week tonight

Corazón Latino, a national non-profit organization, is concluding its celebration of Latino Conservation Week during a livestreamed concert from Saguaro National Park.
The “Corazón Latino Summer Love Concert Series: Serenata Desde Tucson” is a celebration of “Latino culture, conservation, and our public lands,” organizers said.
The event will feature Mariachi Tesoro de Tucson and Marc David Pinate, artistic director at Borderlands Theater. They’ll perform from 6 to 7 p.m.
The organization said its mission is to “generate social, environmental, and conservation initiatives that foster natural resource stewardship.”
Viewers can watch the event at the Corazón Latino Facebook page.
