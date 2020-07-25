WATCH: Concert to cap off Latino Conservation Week tonight

WATCH: Concert to cap off Latino Conservation Week tonight

  • Updated
Fiesta de Garibaldi

Conrad Duarte, with Mariachi Tesoro de Tucson, plays during the Fiesta de Garibaldi, a re-creation of the Mexico City venue that features mariachi music.

 Dean Knuth / Arizona Daily Star 2008

Corazón Latino, a national non-profit organization, is concluding its celebration of Latino Conservation Week during a livestreamed concert from Saguaro National Park.

The “Corazón Latino Summer Love Concert Series: Serenata Desde Tucson” is a celebration of “Latino culture, conservation, and our public lands,” organizers said.

The event will feature Mariachi Tesoro de Tucson and Marc David Pinate, artistic director at Borderlands Theater. They’ll perform from 6 to 7 p.m.

The organization said its mission is to “generate social, environmental, and conservation initiatives that foster natural resource stewardship.”

Viewers can watch the event at the Corazón Latino Facebook page.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

A look at the mountains surrounding Tucson

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News