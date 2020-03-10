Star to host live Q&A about coronavirus with Pima County Health Department
  • Updated
Dr. Francisco Garcia, deputy county administrator and chief medical officer, speaks during a press conference regarding the novel coronavirus, in Pima County’s Board of Supervisors Hearing Room in Pima County Administration Building, 130 W. Congress St., in Tucson, Ariz. on March 9, 2020.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

The Star will host a live Q&A with the Pima County Health Department on Wednesday morning to discuss the coronavirus.

The livestream will feature Chief Medical Officer Francisco Garcia, addressing questions from the public surrounding the virus.

The livestream will take place on the Arizona Daily Star Facebook page about 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11. Users will be able to submit questions in real time for Garcia.

To submit questions in advance, email reporter Jasmine Demers at jdemers@tucson.com

There have been six confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona, including one in Pima County. Visit azhealth.gov/COVID19 for the latest COVID-19 information in the state and pima.gov/COVID19 for information in Pima County.

