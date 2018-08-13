If you go

John P. Bell Family Foundation blood drive

When: 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 24.

Where: Bell home, 4630 N. Paseo Aquimuri.

Cost: Free.

Blood donors can enjoy appetizers and the opportunity to meet families who have benefitted from the John P. Bell Family Foundation through emergency financial assistance, blood drives and bone marrow registries. For information, or to make an appointment to donate blood, contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: LizzieBell.

Groups or organizations interested in organizing a first-time blood drive can contact Kathy Flores Bell at 237-9190.